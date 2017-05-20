High School Extra (May 21): Lancaster tops in Roesch meet

Strength in the relays and the throwing events enabled Lancaster to outdistance the field in the 43rd annual Carl J. Roesch Memorial Boys Track Classic at Clarence High on Saturday.

The Legends had first places by Dave Wolanin in the 200 meters, John Surdej in the shot put and Paul Kemsley in the discus as well as a triumph by the 4x400 relay of Matt Skakal, Jared Rogalski, Elijah Kerner and Zach Brainard in 3:32.91. Lancaster picked up 20 points in the shot put and 18 more in the discus. Besides the winning relay, the Legends took second in the 4x100 and 4x800.

Lancaster had 90 points. Second-place Hamburg had 55, edging Sweet Home's 53. Sweet Home's 4x100 relay of Tommy Rivera, Anthony Williams, Eric Johnson and Adrian Frazier won in a meet record 42.68 seconds.

Hamburg had a first-place finisher in Dima Blundell in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (10:08.5).

Records fall at Pioneer

Seven boys meet records were set in the Pioneer Invitational and one new standard was established and two tied on the girls side on Saturday.

Niagara Falls athletes did most of the damage to the record books. Tariq Taul set meet records in the 100 (11.11) and 200 (22.15) and anchored the record setting 4x100 relay which won in 43.35. The other Wolverines on that unit were Roshain Wallace, Christian Meranto and Che-Kore Moore. Wallace broke the meet mark in the 110 hurdles (14.90).

Jahlel St. John of Kenmore West won the pentathlon with a meet record 3,061 points while Harrison Higgins of Williamsville South broke the meet mark in the 3,000 steeplechase (10:08.30).

Christina Wendt of Kenmore West won the triple jump in a meet best 36 feet, 6 inches. Emilee Hanlon of Dunkirk tied the meet record in the high jump (5-4) and Gabrielle Gaygen of Williamsville North equalled the mark in the pole vault (11-0).

Niagara Falls took the boys team title with 102 points over second-place West Seneca East 76. Hutch-Tech was next with 75.

Sweet Home topped the girls scoring with 61 points, edging Williamsville North (58). Holland was next at 56.

St. Joe's win puts Canisius in first

St. Joe's did rival Canisius a big favor Saturday, knocking St. Mary's out of first place in the Monsignor Martin Association baseball standings with a 12-2 triumph over the Lancers.

Alex Zulia had a pair of triples, driving home five runs for the Marauders (7-4 league) in the victory. Luke Pierce went 3 for 4 and Gavin Collura hit a three-run homer for the winners in the five-inning game.

St. Mary's fell to 8-3 in league regular season play. Canisius is 7-2.