PROSZEK, Edward J.

PROSZEK - Edward J. May 16, 2017; of Clarence,NY; beloved husband of Barbara (McCarthy) Proszek; loving father of Jenifer (Tim) Kutter and late Jeffrey Proszek; step-father of Paul McCarthy, Lynn McCarthy and the late David McCarthy; cherished grandfather of Noah and Diane Kutter; step-grandfather of Jeffrey Merckel, Megan Merckel and Kyle Cliffe; step-great grandfather of Brett Cliffe; dear brother of James (Susan) Proszek and Bernadine (Gerald) Balys. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, May 20th at

12 noon at Nativity of BVM Church, 8500 Main Street, Harris Hill. Ed was a past member of the Newstead Fire Police and was employed at the University of Buffalo. Share condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com