Free tree saplings available Saturday in Williamsville

Earth Day was celebrated worldwide on April 22, but not in Williamsville.

Instead, the village is combining Earth Day and Arbor Day activities Saturday, May 20 at the Spring Street overlook of Glen Park, near the Williamsville Water Mill. From 9 a.m. until noon, free bare-root tree saplings will be handed out, along with tree planting advice, children's activities, native species planting and soil testing.

Information will also be available on Erie County's Healthy Lawns campaign, which encourages homeowners to avoid applying harmful pesticides to their lawns.

Saturday morning also marks the opening of the Williamsville Farmers Market, and the return of the market to Spring Street from last year's temporary location on Island Park.

A $3.3 million project along Spring Street was recently completed and features a revamped streetscape, a public plaza constructed in front of the historic mill, rain gardens and a subsurface stormwater filtration system.