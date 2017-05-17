Group takes anti-Paladino protest to Albany

ALBANY -- A group pushing for the removal of Buffalo School Board member Carl Paladino took their case Wednesday to Albany, holding a small rally near the office of the state official with the authority to oust or keep Paladino.

“He’s the distraction. He’s the disruption. He needs to be removed,’’ Whitney Crispell, a member of Showing Up for Racial Justice, said of Paladino.

But one of the group’s goals – meeting with state Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia – did not happen. Elizabeth Berlin, Elia’s top deputy, told the 12 demonstrators Elia was not in Albany.

The protesters have disrupted at least three Buffalo School Board meetings to press their case against Paladino, who has been under fire for making racially charged comments.

Elia will hold a public hearing on the matter beginning June 22 in Albany. Berlin told the protesters that Elia cannot meet in private with groups of interested parties before the hearing.