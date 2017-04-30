WOHLHUETER, THOMAS MILLER

WOHLHUETER - Thomas Miller Formerly of Colden, died April 25, 2017, in Ashford, CT. Born September 26, 1939, the son of Fritz and Mable Wohlhueter, he will be greatly missed by his wife Marilyn, three children and three grandchildren. He is the sibling of Barbara Bedient (nee Debo), Jim (Valda) Wohlhueter, Bob (Judy) Wohlhueter and the late Bill (Prudy) Wohlhueter.

Tom was a very active member of the Boy Scouts of America. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the June Norcross Webster Boy Scout Camp in Ashford, CT, made payable to CRC/FOW, in care of John Haskell, 100 Lake Road, Jewett City, CT. 06351-1316