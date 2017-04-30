Busti Avenue man is arrested in attack on man and door

A Busti Avenue man is accused of attacking a Niagara Street man and causing $500 in damage to the front door of the victim's home about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Joseph Rivera, 23, is charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, as well as third-degree assault and second-degree harassment. He remained in Erie County Holding Center Sunday night.

The suspect was arrested taken in the 500 block of Niagara about 1:30 a.m. The victim was punched in the face and hit in the leg with a rock, police said.