Area colleges (May 1)

Area colleges
BASEBALL
Eastern Michigan 4, UB 0
UB (14-26, 6-9): Phillip Tomasulo, Ben Haefner 2 hits each
Canisius 3, Quinnipiac 2
C (26-17, 9-6): Jake Lumley, Ryan Stekl HR each
St. Bonaventure 3, LaSalle 0
SB (22-15, 12-6): Aaron Phillips 2B, 2 RBIs; Brandon Schlimm 6 IP, 6 K’s
Monroe CC at ECC (2), ppd.
Corning CC at Niagara CCC (2), 1 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Canisius 4-7, Quinnipiac 3-6, both games 8 inn.
C (19-32, 8-8): Lauren Castro HR, 3 RBIs (first game); Destiny Holani 3 RBIs (second game); Moriah Harris, Denver Keller walkoff 1B (both games)
Rhode Island 7, St. Bonaventure 3
SB (12-35, 2-15): Kaitlin Caringi HR, 2 RBIs
ECC 3-8, Onondaga CC 12-3
Lorain County CC at Niagara CCC (2), 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Mid-American Conference Championship
at Muncie, Ind.
3-UB 4, 4-Miami (Ohio) 2
WOMEN’S ROWING
Eastern Sprints
at Camden, N.J.
MEN’S GOLF
Atlantic 10 Championships
at Orlando, Fla.
Team: 1. Richmond 840, 10. St. Bonaventure 895.
Individual: 1. Jack Lang (Davidson) 206, T22. Zach Chaddock (SB) 221.
