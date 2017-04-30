Area colleges (May 1)

Area colleges

BASEBALL

Eastern Michigan 4, UB 0

UB (14-26, 6-9): Phillip Tomasulo, Ben Haefner 2 hits each

Canisius 3, Quinnipiac 2

C (26-17, 9-6): Jake Lumley, Ryan Stekl HR each

St. Bonaventure 3, LaSalle 0

SB (22-15, 12-6): Aaron Phillips 2B, 2 RBIs; Brandon Schlimm 6 IP, 6 K’s

Monroe CC at ECC (2), ppd.

Corning CC at Niagara CCC (2), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Canisius 4-7, Quinnipiac 3-6, both games 8 inn.

C (19-32, 8-8): Lauren Castro HR, 3 RBIs (first game); Destiny Holani 3 RBIs (second game); Moriah Harris, Denver Keller walkoff 1B (both games)

Rhode Island 7, St. Bonaventure 3

SB (12-35, 2-15): Kaitlin Caringi HR, 2 RBIs

ECC 3-8, Onondaga CC 12-3

Lorain County CC at Niagara CCC (2), 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Mid-American Conference Championship

at Muncie, Ind.

3-UB 4, 4-Miami (Ohio) 2

WOMEN’S ROWING

Eastern Sprints

at Camden, N.J.

MEN’S GOLF

Atlantic 10 Championships

at Orlando, Fla.

Team: 1. Richmond 840, 10. St. Bonaventure 895.

Individual: 1. Jack Lang (Davidson) 206, T22. Zach Chaddock (SB) 221.