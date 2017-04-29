Rev. Raymond F. Uschold, 87, pastor of churches in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties

March 25, 1930 – April 26, 2017

The Rev. Raymond F. Uschold, retired pastor of Catholic churches in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, died Wednesday in Elderwood Skilled Nursing, Amherst. He was 87.

Born in Buffalo, he was a graduate of Buffalo Technical High School and St. Paul’s College in Washington, D.C.

He served in the Air Force, attaining the rank of airman first class.

He attended Christ the King Seminary at St. Bonaventure University and St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora, then was ordained on Feb. 22, 1964 in St. Joseph New Cathedral by Bishop James A. McNulty.

Rev. Uschold first was assigned as missionary apostolate at St. Elizabeth’s Church in Cherry Creek, then served as assistant pastor in Our Mother of Good Counsel Church in Blasdell, Nativity of Our Lord Church in Orchard Park, Mother of Divine Grace Church in Cheektowaga, St. Peter’s Church in LeRoy, and Coronation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, All Saints Church and St. Joachim’s Church, all in Buffalo.

In 1979, he became pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Bolivar. Ten years later he was named pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church in Delevan and Holy Family Church in Machias. He retired in 2004.

He was a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of Jesus Caritas, a fraternity of priests; Cursillo, the Catholic charismatic movement; and Kairos prison ministry.

Survivors include two brothers, Richard and David; and a sister, Ruth Liszewski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Bishop Richard J. Malone at 10:30 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Ridge Road and South Park Avenue, Lackawanna.