High School Extra (April 27): Big day for Lancaster teams

Wednesday was a big day for Lancaster teams on the baseball diamond and softball.

Both the Lancaster High baseball team and St. Mary's of Lancaster scored big victories on the diamond. The Legends scored four times in the eighth inning at Clarence and handed the Red Devils their first loss in ECIC I play.

St. Mary's came back from deficits of four and one run to upset defending Georgetown Cup champion Canisius in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association.

In softball, the Legends scored twice to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh and defeated visiting Clarence, 4-3, when Jenna Patterson led off with a single, moved around on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch.

"it was a big win against an undefeated team," Lancaster baseball coach Mark Dalfonso said after his team won its fifth without a loss in ECIC I play with a big game against Orchard Park next.

LG Castillo hit a solo home run to give the Legends the lead in the fourth inning. Clarence tied it in the bottom of the seventh on a three walks and a hit batter. It could have been worse if Lancaster third baseman Matt Giordano had not started an inning-ending double play.

Kevin Walter's two-run single was a key hit in Lancaster's four-run eighth.

Coach Mike Wagner's St. Mary's Lancers hadn't defeated Canisius in baseball since a 3-2 triumph in 2013 and they had to work hard for Wednesday's triumph in Delaware Park.

"We play them again tomorrow," Wagner said. "It was a good win for our team to knock off the champions early in the season. It gives them a lot of confidence.

The Lancers scored four times in the forth to tie the game with Joe Barbario supplying a two-run single in the rally. Canisius took the lead with a run in the bottom of the inning, but St. Mary's tied it again in the fifth and won it with a three-run outburst in the sixth.

Two of the runs came across on a triple by Barbario, who also picked up the win in relief of started Alex Bish.

Legends softball unbeaten

In softball, Lancaster pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Christina Stasiuk and a single by Erin Colucci, then won it in the eighth. Riley Martz pitched all the way for the Legends, allowing nine hits.

Hannah Marlow had two hits for Clarence, which was shut out after the third inning by Martz.

Trojans hold off Amherst lax

West Seneca East managed to protect a narrow lead for most of the second half and scored an 8-6 Class C League boys lacrosse victory at Amherst.

Tyler Arndt figured in five of the Trojans' goals with two goals and three assists and Danny Flynn had three goals for coach Jim Maisano's team (5-1, 3-0 league).

Neither team led by more than two goals the entire game. Amherst took a 2-0 lead and was in front 4-3 at the half. The Trojans took the lead only to see the Tigers tie it before East went in front to stay, 7-5.

"We struggled a little bit early," Maisano said. "We weren't shooting really well ... It was tight the whole way."

West Seneca East goalie Brandon Moore had nine saves.

"Noah Hoot and Christian Rodriguez made great plays taking the ball away and clearing the ball up to start the offense," Maisano said. "Tyler Arndt was the player of the game. He was outstanding."

Kasprzyk reaches 101 goals

East Aurora senior Allison Kasprzyk scored six goals, including the 100th and 101st of her career in the Blue Devils’ 8-6 triumph over Eden in Class D League girls lacrosse.

East Aurora is undefeated in three league games.

Creasey one-hits Falls

Backed by some outstanding defense, right-hander Dylan Creasey of Kenmore East pitched a one-hitter in the Bulldogs' 3-0 victory over Niagara Falls in Niagara Frontier League baseball.

"We made plays all over the field," said Kenmore East coach Les Simon.

Isaiah Reyes made a running catch in center field, shortstop Ben Shotwell had five assists and Ryan Williams made a defensive play at first base to frustrate the Wolverines.

Kenmore East scored once in the bottom of the fourth when Tyler Horn drove in Dan Spors with a single. Dom Germano batted home two runs in the fifth with a clutch single.

"I'm thrilled with our start," said Simon, whose team made it to the Section VI semifinals in Class A-1 last season despite a losing record in the regular season.