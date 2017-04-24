The scorching chords of a Screaming Female

There are things that need to be seen in person to truly appreciate their jaw-dropping greatness. Niagara Falls and a perfectly prepared plate of Bar-Bill chicken wings are two of these items.

The guitar playing of Marissa Paternoster is another.

As leader of New Jersey punk metal trio Screaming Females, Paternoster has proved plenty commanding both vocally and instrumentally since launching with bassist Michael Abbate and drummer Jarrett Daugherty in 2005. Toggling between Black Sabbath-inspired sonic debauchery, runaway rock mayhem or these styles and more on its sixth album “Rose Mountain,” she’s proven enough on record to earn honest praise.

But on stage, the diminutive Paternoster is no less than incendiary—if incendiary can be doused in gasoline. Chords are found maniacally down her Fender fingerboard as her shaggy black hair shakes above quaking strings. Sound amplifies wildly as verses connect toward a series of face-melting riffs. It’s a darkened hail of raw rock 'n’ roll power, exuded by a guitarist who stands as tall (5’2”) as a typical middle-school point guard.

Screaming Females perform at 8 p.m. April 30 in Mohawk Place (47 E. Mohawk St.). Buffalo’s Mallwalkers will open. Tickets are $15 (ticketfly.com).