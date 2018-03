100 Things: Eating Perry's Ice Cream

Eating Perry's ice cream is a summer pleasure that Western New Yorkers have known for decades. Perry's Ice Cream is a fourth-generation family business in Akron that was started as a small dairy in 1918 by founder H. Morton Perry. Today it is one of the largest ice cream producers in New York State, making more than 12 million gallons per year.