FOSTER, David

FOSTER - David Entered into rest April 18, 2017, husband of 55 years to Leola (nee Moorer); cherished father of Davina; grandfather of Tai of Columbia, MD; dearest brother of Otis (Hattie) Foster, Eddie Foster of Bermingham, AL, Dr. Bettye Berry, Katie (Louis) Rodgers of Bermingham, AL, Geraldine (Lorenzo) Franklin and Shirley Foster of Olympia Fields, IL; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 11 AM at Trinity Baptist Church, 2930 Bailey Ave., where funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Interment in Forest Lawn Veteran's Field of Valor. Arrangements by the THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC.