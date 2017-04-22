WOJCINSKI, Arthur C.

WOJCINSKI - Arthur C. April 20, 2017. Husband of the late Natalie (nee Sieracki); dear father of Deborah Joy, Veronica Wojcinski and Gail (Stephen) LaTona; devoted grandfather of Karen, David, Kyle, Ashley, Stephen and Richard; great-grandfather of Tyler and Vanessa; dear brother of Joseph, Lawrence (Mary), Sylvia Doyle and the late Jack, Rita Wojcinski and Diana Adamowicz; beloved uncle of Andrea Derk and several nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Monday

9 AM and St. Martha Parish 9:30. Visitation Saturday only 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Arthur was a Korean War veteran serving in the Marine Corps and a retiree of Westinghouse. Condolences at

