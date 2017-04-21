JOSKER, Kevin A.

JOSKER - Kevin A. Suddenly April 19, 2017 of Hamburg, NY at the age of 39 years. Beloved husband of Shannon (Kelly) Josker; loving father of Julia, Samantha, Kaitlyn, and Dolly Josker; son of Terry and the late Roy Josker; son-in-law of Samuel and Jaimye Kelly; brother of Jay, Christopher, Joseph (Tammy), Michael and Mary Josker; brother-in-law of Jill Serio, John Serio, and Justine Kelly-Nephew; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM Friday and Saturday at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62) North Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Sunday at 12 PM.