Deaths    Death Notices

  • Published

JOSKER, Kevin A.

JOSKER - Kevin A. Suddenly April 19, 2017 of Hamburg, NY at the age of 39 years. Beloved husband of Shannon (Kelly) Josker; loving father of Julia, Samantha, Kaitlyn, and Dolly Josker; son of Terry and the late Roy Josker; son-in-law of Samuel and Jaimye Kelly; brother of Jay, Christopher, Joseph (Tammy), Michael and Mary Josker; brother-in-law of Jill Serio, John Serio, and Justine Kelly-Nephew; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call from 2-4 and 7-9 PM Friday and Saturday at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62) North Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Sunday at 12 PM.

Guest Book

Powered by Facebook