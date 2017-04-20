Area bowling (April 21)
ABBOTT: Thursday Seniors — Larry Field 258, John Olivate 250.
AIRPORT: Cold Spring Classic — Jayson Moore 279-775, Vinny Fermo 718, Joe Warr 715, Sam Bates 713, Lamario Norwood 712, Thomas Tucker 707, Bill Priester 703, Carnell Smith 700, Anthony Simmons 279-696, Joe Maxwell 289-695, Rhaeem Trotter 687, Connie McMillan 650, Tavia Rogers 620, LaRhonda Johnson 616, Debra Ervin 610. Local 1173 Retirees — Jim McNaney 256-740, Ron Zielinski 708.
CLASSIC: Johns Sheridan — Mike Noakes 257-706, Mark Masteller 678, Paul Christopher 678, Amanda Zastrow 232-652, Bob Kirbis 252. Major B — Verne Prior 262-704, Willie Nelson 257-701, Gerald Grabner 677, Paul Nowak 268.
MANOR: Not Just Tonawanda Firemen — Dale Geiger 679, Joe Morath 257, Candice McHale 256-634, Shelby Baker 259.
WIMBLEDON: Memorial — Tim Urban 278-730, Kevin Volker 269-727, Louis Scapillato 711, Jim Johnt 266, Mark McMahn 251. South Buffalo Church — Bob Zink 268-765, Eric Gress 255, John Pickering 254.
