United Way campaign raises $14.5 million, an increase for seventh straight year

The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County raised $14,538,133 in this year's campaign - an increase in giving for the seventh year in a row, the non-profit announced Wednesday.

The total comes from employee workplace campaigns, corporate and foundation support, endowment gifts and other fundraising strategies designed to support the United Way and its partner agencies. Last year, the United Way raised $14,518,426.

Workplace giving was supplemented with fundraising events and grants. including an increase in checkout scanning programs at local retail outlets and the “Spring It On” campaign. The annual effort also saw its endowment grow to $7.8 million, with more than $442,000 in new bequests.

The United Way, which is celebrating its centennial year, sees an “aspirational” goal of $15 million as a work in progress over the next 5 years, the non-profit said

“It is such a testament to our community’s commitment to helping their neighbors that giving continues to increase and growth has been sustained over a number of years," said Michael Weiner, president and CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County. “This outcome continues to motivate us to actively and strategically fundraise on behalf of our community and also allows the community to rally together and work towards a common goal of improving the quality of life of every person in Erie County.”

The 2016 Campaign was led by volunteer chair Paulette Crooke.