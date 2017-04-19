HOYSON, Joseph S.

HOYSON - Joseph S. April 17, 2017 age 58 of Cheektowaga,

NY. Beloved son of the late Alvin and Mildred (nee Gasse) Hoyson; dear friend of Ruth A. Harla-Mahoney; former spouse of Kathy Hoyson; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will be present to receive

relatives and friends on Friday from 6-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Flowers gratefully declined.

