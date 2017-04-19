ANKEN, David M.

ANKEN - David M. April 17, 2017, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved husband of Mary F. (Downing) Anken; dearest father of Brian (Amanda) Anken, Jennifer (Marc) Zaborowski, Karen (Michael) Kowalewski; dear grandfather of McKenzie, Cohen Zaborowski, Parker Anken and Camden Kowalewski; son of the late Robert and Mary Anken; son-in-law of Mary and the late James Downing; brother of Paul (late Kathleen) Anken, Susan (Todd) Puccio and the late Robert (Sandra) Anken; also survived by several brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER

FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William

St., near Union Rd. Cheektowaga,

Thursday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 9:30 AM in Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Rd. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers donations to Roswell Park Cancer Institute.