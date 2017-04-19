3 reasons the Bills should draft: Albany State DL Grover Stewart

Position: Defensive lineman.

School: Albany State.

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 334 pounds.

Combine stats: N/A. Pro Day: 40-yard dash: 5.06 seconds. Bench press: 30 reps. 3-cone drill: 7.65 seconds. Broad jump: 8 feet, 10 inches. Vertical jump: 26 inches.

Career stats: 39 games, 141 tackles (43 for losses), 23.5 sacks.

Draft projection: Third-fifth round.

Reasons:

1. He's got an NFL frame. Albany State listed Stewart at 295 pounds, but he was more than 330 at the Rams' Pro Day. That's the type of body that can plug running lanes in the NFL. Stewart made the All-SIAC team all four years of his college career. His arm length, 33.5 inches, disrupts plenty of passing lanes, too.

2. He's got loads of potential. Playing in Division II means there will be a big learning curve for him, but he showed at the NFLPA Bowl after the 2016 season that he can play at a higher level. Expectations for him shouldn't be too high as a rookie, but he should be a rotational player who could develop into more.

3. He's commanding plenty of attention. As of a couple weeks ago, Stewart had reportedly had a combined 17 workouts or visits with teams, and had to turn some down because of scheduling conflicts. That buzz has him projected to possibly be drafted as early as Day Two, according to prognosticators.

Fun fact: Stewart grew up in Mitchell County, Georgia, working on farms with his father, Grover Stewart Sr. He played sandlot football up until high school, when he starred on both sides of the ball for Mitchell County High School.

They said it: "When you talk to people on the outside the name Grover Stewart is rarely mentioned, yet the big Albany State defensive tackle is catching fire after dominating the NFLPA practice and turning in a terrific pro-day workout." – draftanalyst.com publisher Tony Pauline

