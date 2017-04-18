HOLLSTEIN, Johanna G. (Stachoski)

HOLLSTEIN - Johanna G. (nee Stachoski) Of Buffalo, April 15, 2017. Married for 68 loving years, Honey was the "forever bride" of Herman J.; Beautiful

mother of the late Michele (Michael)

Holowaty, Mark, Dawn (Peter) Baumgardner and Kathleen (Kyle) Mulqueen; amazing grandmother to Justin, Craig and Kyle Baumgardner and Kira and Brina Mulqueen; sister of the late Arthur (late Mae) Stachoski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 2286 South Park Ave. today 4-8 PM and Wednesday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish, St. Ambrose Worship Site. Please assemble at church. Interment St. Matthews Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Joan's name may be made to the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation, PO Box 1092, West Seneca, NY 14224.