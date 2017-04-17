Letter: Pledge to let Obamacare ‘explode’ is irresponsible

Pledge to let Obamacare ‘explode’ is irresponsible

The recent efforts by the Trump administration to end Obamacare and bring on a new health care plan were something to behold. President Trump vowed to “let Obamacare explode,” and since he controls the government he has many ways to bring this about. This is extraordinary. Our elected president promises to deny health coverage for millions so the pledge to end Obamacare can be checked off as an accomplishment.

When a new plan was talked about, here are some of the things we saw. Work requirements for Medicaid patients. Imagine a group of injured people waiting at the emergency room at Buffalo General. This one has proof of work, he can stay, but this one is not working, so out on the street he goes.

And we saw health insurance plans being proposed that failed to offer essential health benefits, like prescription drugs, emergency services and maternity care. It’s like having auto insurance that only covers certain accidents.

We have gone from an administration that started out as a joke (my inauguration crowd was bigger than yours), then became a puzzlement (we will stop all immigration, even people in mid-flight) and now has morphed into something that is alarming.

Joan and Carl Jacobs

Getzville