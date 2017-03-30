Skaters overcome health challenges for Gliding Stars ice show

Barely 48 hours until showtime, young ice skaters twist and twirl through their routines Wednesday afternoon in the Northtown Center at Amherst.

Their parents beam from seats on the players' bench, and wipe away tears when asked how it feels to see their son or daughter exuding such confidence on the ice.

Morgan Faulring, 22, was not expected to walk, let alone skate, when she was diagnosed with spina bifida at age 2. But there she was Wednesday in a sequined purple fairy costume, practicing waltz jumps and crossovers in her 20th year with Gliding Stars.

"It still gives me goosebumps after all this time," said her mom, Lynn, of Hamburg. "She's had 18 major surgeries to get where she is. Things don't come easy for her."

From center ice, Elizabeth O’Donnell, founder and president of the adaptive ice skating program for people with disabilities, implores the skaters to smile. "You've worked hard for this," she calls out.

Later, at the bench, O'Donnell reminds them to eat well, including plenty of protein, and rest up before Friday's 7 p.m. performance and Saturday's 1 p.m. show in the center's Feature Rink.

"What are we about? We're about fun," she tells them while giving high-fives. "What are we about? We're about safety."

She turns to David Bandinelli, 26, of Wheatfield and asks for "two laps where you totally use your left leg the whole time."

Bandinelli, a pianist who is also autistic, will skate with his dad, Carmen, to a program titled "Piano Man," featuring the Billy Joel song of that name, as well as "Ebony and Ivory" and the "Chariots of Fire" theme.

"It's one thing David and dad can do together," his mom, Donna, said from the bench.

Gliding Stars has strengthened Bandinelli's core muscles and his socialization skills, she said. Though her son has been skating with Gliding Stars since he was 5, she still tears up each time her husband puts a medal around David's neck at the conclusion of an ice show.

"I'm just so proud of him," she said.

The parents like that O'Donnell pushes their children to their fullest potential.

"She doesn't baby them," said Carla Ryan. "She's tough on them in a loving way."

Ice skating was better than physical therapy for Ryan's daughter, Rebecca, a freshman at Hamburg High School who has Jeavons syndrome, a type of epilepsy, following her foot surgery 5 years ago.

"This is really the only thing that helped her," Ryan said.

Rebecca will skate as the Disney character Elsa from "Frozen," accompanied by Gliding Stars volunteer Zoey Desmond as the character Anna. Rebecca, 15, said she loves entertaining a crowd by singing, dancing and acting.

"I want to be a performer when I grow up," Rebecca said after taking off her skates. "I just love performing."

The skaters who practiced Wednesday are just a handful of the 100 who will participate in Gliding Stars' annual show. Carly Donowick, a West Seneca native who represented the U.S. in international ice dancing competitions, will also be featured.

The Northtown Center is at 1615 Amherst Manor Drive, off Millersport Highway and Maple Road. Tickets for the show are $8 advance, $10 at the door. Children 4 and younger are admitted free. For advance tickets, call 608-8345. For more information, visit glidingstars.org.