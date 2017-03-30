BuffaloNews.com
Maid of the Mist prepares to launch
The Maid of the Mist VII and Maid of the Mist VI are docked on March 30, 2017 as the company prepares for the earliest launch of the tourist season when it will starts this Saturday, April 1.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Dexter Harris ties off a line.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Electrician Tim Smaczniak of PDM Services installs new PA speakers aboard the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Johnny Newton organizes and packs life jackets into a cabinet.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Rainbow Bridge and Niagara Falls are reflected in the windshield of the pilot house as electrician Tim Smaczniak works on a speaker installation.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Chief Marine Engineer Corey Parish, left, and Mike Dennis, right, install a hanger for a life preserver on the stairwell.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Justin Sally sweeps the lower deck on Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Inspectors from Transport Canada count and evaluate the safety equipment aboard the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Electrician Tim Smaczniak is seen in the pilot house window as he works on a speaker installation for the PA system.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Dexter Harris steps from the Maid of the Mist VII to Maid of the Mist VI as he organizes life jackets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lines tied up on the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Johnny Newton walks down the stairs on Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Johnny Newton grinds a access cover in the floor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhands Mike Dennis, left, and John Messer replace a cover panel.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Electrician Tim Smaczniak of PDM Services installs new PA speakers aboard the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Life jackets are neatly packed in a cabinet on the top deck.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A throw ring aboard the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Chief Marine Engineer Corey Parish steps out of a hatch on Maid of the Mist VI.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhands John Messer, left, and Mike Dennis work aboard the Maid of the Mist VI.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Johnny Newton organizes and packs life jackets into a cabinet aboard the Maid of the Mist VII after they were inspected by Canadian officials.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Corey Parish, chief marine engineer, climbs through a hatch from the engine room of Maid of the Mist VI.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Deckhand Johnny Newton sorts life preservers on the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Electrician Tim Smaczniak of PDM Services wires new speakers on the back deck of the Maid of the Mist VII.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The Maid of the Mist will launch on the earliest date in history when it begins the 2017 season on Saturday, April 1.
Related content
Maid of the Mist crew prepares for 172nd season
Maid of the Mist to open Saturday, on earliest date in 132 years
Gallery: Ride the Maid of the Mist
