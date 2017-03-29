SCHMIDT, Ronald J.

SCHMIDT - Ronald J. March 27, 2017. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Scherer); devoted father of Ronald R. and Rebecca L. (Fiance-Harley Burfield) Schmidt; loving grandfather of Cleo Burfield; dearest son of the late Clarissa and Robert P. Schmidt and son-in-law of JoAnn Scherer; dearest brother of Phyllis (William) Wagner; also survived by aunts, uncles, a niece and cousins. Family will be present Thursday 4-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem) where a Celebration of Life service will follow visitation at 7 PM. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com.