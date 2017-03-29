SEDIA, Mary (Micciche)

SEDIA - Mary (nee Micciche)

March 28, 2017, age 92, beloved wife of Edward Sedia; dearest mother of Michael F. (Susan) Sedia and Donna M. (Robert) Doyle; loving grandmother of Courtney M. (Sean) Speck, Robert J. Doyle, Christa L. (Michael) Durshordwe and James M. Doyle; great-grandmother of Dylan and Trevor Speck; sister of Sarah G. Campos, Richard (Mary Ann) Micciche and the late Carmela (Jerry) Caci; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr., (corner Parker Blvd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday from St. Rose of Lima Church at 9:30 AM. (Everyone, please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Family and friends invited. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com