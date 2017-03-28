Letter: Today’s Democrats are clueless on immigration

Today’s Democrats are clueless on immigration

It seems Democrats are unwilling to admit the reason they lost the presidential election is because many Americans were dissatisfied with what they offered. The problem with their strategic goal of blaming external sources and throwing the biggest mud pie is, it does not improve the future product they are offering.

President Bill Clinton, in his 1995 State of the Union speech, stated: “All Americans, not only in the states most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country. The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public services they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. … We are a nation of immigrants but we are also a nation of laws. It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.” This message was widely applauded by Democrats then. What happened?

Politicians and media use the term “undocumented immigrants” to describe illegal aliens; giving these lawbreakers favorable press for plundering our jobs and benefits instead of exhibiting social activism in their own countries. This perpetuates egregious supply-side profit margins for the few, by exploiting citizens on both sides of our Southern border.

Americans who suffer under these government policies are being portrayed as racist haters for speaking out against outsourcing jobs overseas, then having to compete with millions of illegal aliens. With all the hue and cry for everyone’s rights, hasn’t it occurred that this is the most contemptuous assault on working Americans since slavery?

Let’s hope Democrats are successful in restoring the soul of their party without minority rule. New Deal policies were better than Dickens revisited for the past 30 years, without the dependency on foreign manufacturing, multinational colonization and chronic trillion-dollar deficits we have now.

Louis L. Boehm

Orchard Park