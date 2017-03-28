You can now sign up for the 2017 Corporate Challenge

Registration is now open for the 37th J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Buffalo at www.jpmorganchasecc.com.

The 3.5-mile road race is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. June 15. It's open to runners, joggers and walkers and companies can order race-night hospitality in Delaware Park.

Over 13,000 are expected this year. Last year, the race attracted 12,488 entrants from 383 companies in 2016.

Entry fee for the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge is $36 per entrant. Companies must enter a minimum of four employees. Companies that have questions or need support with their registration should contact Buffalo@JPMorganChaseCC.com or call (716) 566-9916.

Entries for the race will close on May 30, or when capacity is reached, whichever comes sooner.