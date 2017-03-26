Deaths Death Notices
GULCZEWSKI, Eugene "Mean Gene"
GULCZEWSKI - Eugene "Mean Gene" Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 23, 2017. Devoted father of Eugene Gulczewski Jr.; loving son of the late Larry and Harriet Gulczewski; dear brother of Robert Sr., Valerian "Joe" Jr., Raymond, Elizabeth, Gerald, Anthony, Peter, Thomas and the late Stephen, Barbara, Richard; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday (March 28) from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Mr. Gulczewski was an employee of Highway Oil. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook