GULCZEWSKI, Eugene "Mean Gene"

GULCZEWSKI - Eugene "Mean Gene" Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 23, 2017. Devoted father of Eugene Gulczewski Jr.; loving son of the late Larry and Harriet Gulczewski; dear brother of Robert Sr., Valerian "Joe" Jr., Raymond, Elizabeth, Gerald, Anthony, Peter, Thomas and the late Stephen, Barbara, Richard; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Tuesday (March 28) from 4-8 PM. Funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Buffalo. Mr. Gulczewski was an employee of Highway Oil. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com