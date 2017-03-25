BEENY, ELIZABETH (COLWELL)

BEENY - Elizabeth (nee Colwell) Of Orchard Park, NY, March 21, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Harold E. Beeny; loving mother of Cathy E. (James) Kalinowski, John L.(Kay) Beeny, Bill H. (Debbie) Beeny and the late Alice M. (Joe) Jensen; also survived by seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday 2-6 PM at the F.E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 6575 East Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday 10:30 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers memorials to Variety Club of WNY or Orchard Park Fire Co. Online condolences at www.febrownsons.com