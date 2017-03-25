Arrest warrant issued for intruder posing as police officer

TOWN OF LOCKPORT - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who posed as a police officer and broke into a Tonawanda Creek Road home Wednesday, terrorizing a resident, Niagara County Sheriff's deputies said.

The victim told deputies he was in his bedroom with the door locked about 8 a.m. when he heard a loud pounding, followed by the sounds of two men entering the home and yelling, “”Police!’’ He told deputies someone pounded on his bedroom door, yelling, “Police - get down on the floor!’’

The victim, deputies said, was hit with pepper spray when he cracked the door, then quickly locked it again. The victim, deputies added, recognized the intruder and summoned authorities.