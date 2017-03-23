MERII, Michael J.

MERII - Michael J. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 21, 2017, beloved husband of Marleny; devoted father of Joseph and David; loving son of Souad and the late Joseph Merii; also survived by relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on

Friday from 4-8 PM. A funeral service will be held Saturday morning at a time and place to be announced.