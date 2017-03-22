Jerry Sullivan's Power Take: Zach's stats don't move the market

Zach Brown was in Buffalo on Wednesday, reduced to peddling his services to his old team. Some people are surprised that Brown hasn't gotten a big contract in free agency. He's not pleased. He recently changed agents.

But why would it be a shock that a Bills linebacker wasn't seen as some free-agent treasure? Over the final 10 weeks last season, the Bills played six eventual playoff teams. They were 0-6, allowing 33 points and 407 yards a game. They also gave up three 200-yard rushing performances.

Brown was second in the NFL with 149 tackles. He was a nice pickup for Doug Whaley at $1.25 million. But defensive stats can be misleading. They don't tell you how many tackles he missed. The Bills' defensive record against potent offenses tells you why he wasn't rated higher among free agents.

Miami and Oakland met with Brown. Neither appears willing to meet his demands. Maybe it's because they both shredded Buffalo's D last season. Someone will give him a nice raise, but it won't be the long-term bonanza he's seeking. Maybe he'll re-sign with the Bills. Just don't call him a bargain.