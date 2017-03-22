McCRAYER, Annie E.

mccrayer - Annie E. March 14, 2017, loving mother of

Michael, Reginald (Michelle), George, Corliss Renee, Wendell, Rodney (Annette), Mark (Ann) McCrayer; also survived by a host of grand-, great-grand- and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Wake Wednesday 11 AM, Funeral 12 noon, at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, 314 East Ferry St. Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME.