Zach Brown changes agents, is scheduled to visit Bills

Why has Zach Brown not signed yet?

It seems like the former Buffalo Bills linebacker is wondering that himself now almost two weeks into NFL free agency. The curious case took another twist Tuesday when Brown found new representation to aid in his search for a home, hiring CSE Football after previously employing agent Carl Carey.

#CSEFootball announces Michael Katz as Co-President, and signs Pro Bowl Free Agent Zach Brown #CSETalent pic.twitter.com/umFEGzkeFw — CSE Talent (@CSETalent) March 21, 2017

Along with that, The Buffalo News has learned Brown will visit the Bills on Wednesday after he wrapped up a visit with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, leaving South Florida without a contract.

It's unusual to see a player "visit" his former team in free agency, although it makes a little more sense in this case since the Bills have a new coaching staff under Sean McDermott.

Brown, who finished second in the NFL in tackles last season, ranks 48th on Pro Football Talk's list of top 100 free agents, 31st on ESPN's list of the top 150 and 20th on nfl.com's list of the top 101.

On the surface, he would seem to be a good fit at weak-side linebacker in McDermott's 4-3 defense. His production in 2016 -- 149 tackles, four sacks, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one interception -- figured to land him a contract that would provide a significant raise from the $1.25 million he earned last season.

Brown took a visit to the Oakland Raiders last week and the Miami Dolphins on Monday. Adding to the intrigue about the lack of a new deal was the following tweet from Omar Kelly, a Dolphins beat writer for the Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel. In response to a question about what a contract for Brown might look like, Kelly seems to indicate there could be off-the-field concerns with Brown.

It'll likely be a one year rental like the one he signed with Buffalo last year. His luggage must be U-Hual size because the film is GOOD https://t.co/4npemuvwh0 — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 20, 2017

Another league source told The News on Tuesday that he did not know of any character concerns regarding Brown.

Brown's teammate from last year, fellow linebacker Preston Brown, has been campaigning for his playing partner's return on Twitter recently.