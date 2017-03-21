Letter: Disregard for science puts us all in danger

Disregard for science puts us all in danger

At a time when chaos reigns, when lies and contradictions are easily accepted, and when the skill most prized is the ability to muddle and to obscure, it is refreshing and hopeful to know that there are folks around who really do know what they are talking about.

Among these are Neil deGrasse Tyson, Bill Nye and Bernie Sanders, all of them intelligent and educated, and all of them stating that climate change is one of the most pressing problems of our time.

Along comes Mick Mulvaney, director of the White House budget, who announces during a press conference on March 16 that funds for the study of climate change will be reduced by 31 percent. When asked by a reporter why this is so, Mulvaney answers that the administration does not think this is important and will not fund it. It is difficult and embarrassing to think that the leader of this country would not only admit to such a policy, but would also adhere to it.

I, therefore, as a concerned citizen, strongly urge every person to demonstrate or march on Earth Day, April 22. Put on those pink pussycat caps and march. March as though your children’s and your grandchildren’s lives depend on it. The truth is, they do.

Dorothy K. Bock

Cheektowaga