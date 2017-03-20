Judah & the Lion set up Buffalo return with Town Ballroom gig

After warming the crowd up as the opening act at last December's the Kerfuffle Before Christmas, Judah & the Lion has locked in its return to Buffalo, this time as a headliner at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Town Ballroom (681 Main St.).

The folk/bluegrass rooted band's just announced "Going to Mars Tour," a two month-long string of dates running through the fall, will see the Nashville-bred group continue to support its genre-contorting sophomore album "Folk Hop n' Roll."

Tickets are $22 - $77 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 21 (box office, Ticketfly or charge by phone at 852-3900). A limited number of VIP and meet-and-greet packages also will be available.