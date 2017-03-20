FRANCO, Gino

FRANCO - Gino Of Blasdell, entered into rest March 18, 2017, beloved husband of Linda R. (nee Colicchia) Franco; devoted father of Annelisa, Anthony (Brittany) and the late Sara Franco; cherished grandfather of Anthony Jr., Dominic, Gianna, Amelia, Gianlucca Franco, Rosalinda and Eliana Mormina and Alyssa Reyes; loving son of the late Antonino and Josephine Franco; dear brother of Vincenza (Charlie) Piscitello; fond uncle of Christopher and Michael Curcio and Nicole Alloy; dearest brother-in-law of Anthony J. Colicchia and Frank Colicchia, Jr.; cousin of Rita A. Colicchia; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Rd., Buffalo on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Mr. Franco was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com