Bills bring back wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Tate

The Buffalo Bills brought back another one of their own Monday.

The team announced it has re-signed wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Tate. Length and terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed.

Tate, 29, joined the Bills shortly before the start of the 2016 season and quickly solidified the return game. He ranked fifth in the NFL in average punt return (11.6 yards) and seventh in kick returns (22.8 yards). He also made eight catches for 117 yards on offense, seeing more time than expected at wide receiver because of injuries to those ahead of him on the depth chart.

He called the 11 days since free agency, "nerve racking to see where you're going to end up."

"When it was all said and done, I feel like Buffalo is the best fit for me and my family to be there and be a part of the 'Bills Mafia,' " he said.

The Bills have been busy adding wide receivers to the roster. Tate joins a group that includes holdovers Sammy Watkins, Kolby Listenbee, Walt Powell and Dez Lewis, as well as new additions Philly Brown, Corey Washington, Andre Holmes and Jeremy Butler.

Outside of Watkins being the No. 1 receiver, there is not much clarity as to how the position will shape up when the season starts in September.

"Whatever coaches feel like they need me to do, I'm going to do it 110 percent." Tate said of possible playing more receiver. "So if that's one of the thing they want me to do, we'll just have to see. Nothing is given, so just take it one day at a time and compete."

New coach Sean McDermott changed over nearly the entire coaching staff from last season, but did keep special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. That was a big selling point for Tate.

"He gave me a chance to be myself, and I liked him as a coach," Tate said of Crossman. "I like the whole organization. ... I'm just excited to be back, and I appreciate them having me back as well."

Tate has 5,342 yards on kick returns in his career, which ranks 29th in NFL history. He can move into the top 20 in 2017 with a similar season to the one he just completed.

"It's a blessing to be where I am, but it's not where I want to be," he said. "I'm going to try to get a couple touchdowns on there for the Bills fans, and give them something to cheer about."