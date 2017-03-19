CALANDRA, Josephine (Cino)

CALANDRA - Josephine (nee Cino) Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 16, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Calandra; devoted mother of Dominic (Sue) Calandra, Joseph (Donna) Calandra, Michael (Annette) Calandra, Thomas (Dana) Calandra and the late Phyllis (Glenn) Duckworth; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Grace Cino; dear sister of Joseph (late Jean) Cino, Santina "Sandy" (late Clifford) Dentico and the late Angeline (late Richard) Smith, Alphonso (late Grace) Cino, Frances (late Pat) Monaco, Charles (Belle) Cino and Carrie (late John) Mecca; also survived by many relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Sunday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave., Buffalo on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. (Please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Calandra Family would like to thank the staff and administration of the McAuley Residence for all of their care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Josephine's name to the McAuley Residence would be appreciated. Online condolences made at

www.lombardofuneralhome.com