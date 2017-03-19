AMANN, Joanne E. Kirchmeyer

AMANN - Joanne E. (Kirchmeyer) Age 82, of the City of Tonawanda, March 16, 2017, survived by her long time and faithful companion, Jerry Large; mother of Edmond (Nancy), Mark (Jennifer), Michael (Laurel), Paul (Wendy) and Brian (Barbara Fitzpatrick) Kirchmeyer; grandmother of Janelle (Casey), Andrew (Emily), Justin, Branden (Chiharu), Alexandra (Jon), Zackary and Alex; great-grandmother of Jack, Jaxon, William, Graham and Joshua; sister of Sallie (William) Browning, Owen "Skip" (Geraldine), Paul (Diane) and Floyd "Bud" (Jan) Amann; also many nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday (3/21) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday at 11 AM. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Band of the Tonawandas, PO Box 122, Tonawanda, NY 14150 or to the Jim Harszlak Foundation, 2452 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Joanne was a member of the Tonawandas' Unit 264 American Legion Auxiliary, Frontiersmen Post 7545 VFW Auxiliary and Active Hose Co. #2 Ladies Auxiliary. She tended bar in the Twin Cities for 45 years, working at Tonawandas' Post 264 American Legion for 19 years.