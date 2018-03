COPELLA, James A.

COPELLA - James A. Thursday, March 16, 2017, age 76, of Holland, NY, husband of the late Bonnie (nee Smith) Copella. Visitation 2-6 PM Monday at HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Tonawanda. Funeral 11 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.