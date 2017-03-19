BEATTY, Edith S.

BEATTY - Edith S. Of Hamburg, NY, March 16, 2017, age 98 years, beloved wife of the late William Spencer Beatty; dearest mother of Margaret (David) Shaffer, James (Cheryl), Robert, Louise (Robert) Zittel and the late Elizabeth Beatty; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Suzanne) Shaffer, Rachel (David) Murat, Margaret (Aaron) Stroke, Joshua (Kari Nelson) Beatty, Michael (Emily), Kevin Zittel and the late Bryan Shaffer; great-grandmother of Spencer and Jillian Shaffer. Edith was a longtime volunteer (45+ years) and blood donor (22 gallons) with the American Red Cross. She was honored in 2016 by Meals on Wheels of WNY for her 43 years of faithful service. Edith was an active member with the Hamburg Presbyterian Church including the Women's Association and the Quilters. The family will receive friends Friday, March 24, 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. HAMBURG CHAPEL, 207 Main St. Funeral Services will be held at the Hamburg Presbyterian Church, 177 Main St., Saturday, March 25 at 11 AM. Burial will be in Prospect Lawn Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Hamburg Meals on Wheels or to Hamburg Presbyterian Church.