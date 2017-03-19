CRISSY, Donald E.

CRISSY - Donald E. May 22, 1928-March 10, 2017.

Beloved husband of Mary J. (Prentiss) Crissy; dear father of Linda (Chuck) Schmidt, Sharon (Terry) Crissy-Hutchison, Rosemary (Bill) Messing and Nancy (Rick) Imiola; adored grandpa of Jennifer, Sean, Jeff, Matt, Greg and Eric; also surviving are many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Donald was the brother of William (late Adrianne), Thomas (Maggie) Crissy and Mary Anne (Arthur) Prentiss; also brother of the late Rev. Roy, Jr., Sister Marianne SSMN and James (Sally) Crissy; he was the son of the late Roy Sr. and Clara (Mond) Crissy. As per Donald's wishes, there will be no visitation. Keeping in line with his generous and giving spirit, his body has been donated to the UB Medical School. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 8 at 11 AM at St. Mark's, 401 Woodward Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Flowers gratefully declined.

A special thank you to the staff of McAuley Residence in Kenmore.