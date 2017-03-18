KING, SUZANNE L. (WILTGEN)

KING - Suzanne L. (nee Wiltgen) March 14, 2017, at age 80, beloved wife of Joseph J.; devoted mother of Joseph H. and Thomas (Francine) King; cherished grandmother of Matthew and Stephanie King; dear sister of the late Elizabeth LePosa and Dolores Dombrowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Suzanne was a long time member of the Harris Hill Fireman Ladies Auxiliary. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St., where prayers will be offered on Tuesday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville at 10 AM. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery (Lancaster). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com