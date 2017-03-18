Democrats eye CPA to challenge Mychajliw for county comptroller

Erie County Democrats appear to have found a candidate for comptroller this year.

Vanessa Glushefski, a certified public accountant, was making the rounds as a candidate Friday at the annual St. Patrick’s Luncheon at the Buffalo Irish Center. She was accompanied by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jeremy J. Zellner.

Glushefski is legislative director for Assemblywoman Monica Wallace, D-Cheektowaga.

A Queens native and graduate of Baruch College, Glushefski said she soon will make a formal announcement of plans to challenge Republican incumbent Stefan I. Mychajliw.