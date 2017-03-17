BERNS, Rose M. (DeMarco)

BERNS - Rose M. (nee DeMarco) Of Farnham, NY, March 16, 2017, Age 95. Wife of the late Alvin "Jack" Berns; dearest mother of Susan (Benjamin) Pflueger, Rosemary Borne and Charlie (Justin Ernst) Berns; sister of Lena Ralabate, Lucy DeMarco and the late Josephine Warnes, Louisa, Paul, James and John DeMarco; also survived by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME INC., 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY where services will follow at 3 PM.