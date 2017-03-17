Mini version of new Children's Hospital made of 41,250 toy blocks

What's mostly white, stands 3 feet tall, weighs 231 pounds and consists of 41,250 pieces?

A recently completed Mega Bloks replica of the new John R. Oishei Children's Hospital on display at the Larkin Building.

Fisher-Price and Mega Brands Montreal office employees teamed up in the last few months to create the mini, three-dimensional version of the 12-floor, 185-bed hospital nearing completion on Ellicott Street.

The replica was put together in the model shop of Mega in Montreal, while the display was constructed by employees at Fisher-Price, said Steve Sucher, senior vice president of product global development at Fisher-Price and a board member of Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

“We’ll be thrilled if this model helps raise more money for the new hospital," Sucher said.

The team at Mega took data from renderings and other information from the building's architect and ran it through design software called SolidWorks. The software determines the number and types of blocks needed to build the model.

All the blocks used to build the hospital model are "off the shelf," meaning they are available in the company's regular products; no special blocks had to be used to construct it. Even the pieces used to make the trees and grass for the hospital entrance are regular products. Model builders used an adhesive to keep the blocks together.

The model will be on display for the next month at the Larkin Building, where Kaleida, John R. Oishei Foundation and The Children's Guild foundation have offices. It then will other major donors before being circulated in the community at public events and places. Fisher-Price is owned by Mattel, which also owns the Mega Blok brand.

The hospital replica also features an augmented reality experience where iconic Fisher-Price toys interact with features of the new hospital. Onlookers can pick up a tablet, point it at the model and see animated Little People toy figures land a helicopter or pick up a car from valet parking.

"We wanted people to walk away with a better understanding of what the hospital would have," Sucher said.

The $270 million Oishei Children’s Hospital will replace the Women & Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, located on Bryant Street, and will be an integral part of the Medical Campus, which also includes Buffalo General Medical Center, the Gates Vascular Institute, Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the new University at Buffalo Medical School.

Fisher-Price and Mattel have pledged $3 million to the new children's hospital for a 6,000-square-feet respite area for patients and families that will be known as the Fisher-Price/Mattel Family & Child Resource Center. It will feature a video game area, family consult rooms and play areas staffed by child life specialists and artists in residence.

The area also will have a meditation area, access to a winter garden and a place to visit for members of Stone's Buddies, a network of support for chronically ill children and their families.