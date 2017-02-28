Coffee Crazy to open second location

Coffee Crazy, a K-Cup retailer, will open its second location this week.

The store will be located at 4401 Transit Road in Clarence near Eastern Hills Mall. Its current store is located at 4232 Delaware Ave. in Tonawanda.

The store sells individual K-Cups to be used in single-brew coffee machines. It sells more than 350 varieties of coffee, such as Banana Fosters Flambe, Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich and Dark & Stormy French Roast. Unlike at most stores, customers at Coffee Crazy can purchase K-Cups individually, mixing and matching several different flavors. In addition to coffee K-Cups, there are tea and hot chocolate. The store also sells gift baskets.

The new store, which is expected to open Wednesday, will have a coffee bar. Customers can pick any K-Cup and brew it to go for $1.

Coffee Crazy is owned by Ryan MacDougall and Corey Brachmann.