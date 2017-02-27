Marijuana, hydrocodone found hidden in fake WD-40 can during traffic stop

A Derby man pulled over by a state trooper on Sunday had marijuana and hydrocodone hidden in what was meant to look like a can of WD-40, according to the New York State Police.

James V. DePasquale Jr., 46, was pulled over at about 5:45 p.m. on Dawn Avenue in Evans, according to authorities. After detecting an odor of marijuana, a trooper searched the vehicle and found the can, which contained about 7 grams of marijuana and one hydrocodone tablet, police said.

DePasquale was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, police said. He is due in Evans Town Court on Friday.