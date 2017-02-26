WESSEL, Mary Margaret (McGurty)

WESSEL - Mary Margaret (nee McGurty) February 20, 2017. Wife of the late George L. Wessel; mother of Mary Catherine (Thomas) Wessel Podlesak; grandmother of Joseph (Chelsea), MaryAnna, Catherine and Thomas Podlesak; great-grandmother of Audrey and Rory; sister of Michael, Eileen, Raymond, Thomas, Paul McGurty, Ruth Acanfora, and the late Alice, Joseph MrGurty, Patricia Baetzhold, Maureen Benes, Kathleen Bensch and Antoinette McGurty. Family will be present on Friday March 3 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the DANZER, DENGLER & ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 5363 Genesee St., Bowmansville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Sacred Heart Church Saturday at 9:30 AM followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com